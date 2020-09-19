JEE Advanced 2020: Only 64% of eligible students register for exam this year

education

Only 64% students, eligible to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced 2020 (JEE-Adv), registered for the examination this year. While the top 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Mains were eligible for the examination this year, only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process by Friday evening.

“Most students who apply for JEE-Adv are those who have scored very well and sure of making it into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) of their choice. Students no more waste their time and effort by preparing and appearing for the JEE-Adv if they know they could get through a private engineering institute with their class 12 and Common Entrance Test (CET) scores closer home,” said a senior professor from IIT-Bombay.

Last year, over 1.75 lakh students across the country of the top 2.45 lakh students who cleared JEE-Main exam had registered for the examination. In 2018, of the top 2.31 lakh JEE-Main eligible candidates, only 1.64 lakh candidates had registered for JEE-Adv and in 2017, around 1.71 lakh of the 2.20 lakh eligible candidates had registered for the JEE-Adv exam.

“Most engineering aspirants from larger metro cities have understood the options they have of engineering colleges closer home and the advantage of off-campus training they receive through internships and other temporary jobs. The overall growth along with studies attracts more students to engineering Institutes other these days,” said Gopakumaran Thampi principal Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra.

The JEE-Adv exam will be conducted by IIT Delhi this year and the exam is scheduled to take place across the country on September 27. Keeping social distancing norms amidst the ongoing lockdown, number of exam centres across the country have been doubled compared to last year. While exam cities have been increased from 164 last year to 222 this year, exam centres stand at 1,150 compared to around 600 last year.