Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020 registration for foreign nationals begins at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2020 registration for foreign nationals begins at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can register for JEE Advanced 2020 online at jeeadv.ac.in on or before September 17, 2020.

Sep 06, 2020
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020: The online registration for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2020 (JEE Advanced 2020) began for foreign nationals on September 5, 2020, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can register for JEE Advanced 2020 online at jeeadv.ac.in on or before September 17, 2020. However, the last date for submitting an online application fee is September 18, 2020.

The application process of JEE Advanced 2020 for other candidates will begin on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be released on September 21 and candidates will be able to download it till September 27.

The JEE Advanced 2020, a computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, in two shifts i.e from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 to 5:30 pm, at various centres spread across the country. The results for which will be announced on October 5, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply online for foreign nationals.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

