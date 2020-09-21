e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced admit card 2020 to be released today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2020 to be released today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced admit card 2020.
JEE Advanced admit card 2020.(PTI file)
         

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards will be released on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10.00 am on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

“JEE (Advanced) Admit Card downloading schedule is from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 IST to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 IST,” reads the official notification.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

How to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In