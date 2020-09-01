e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020 begins across India with Covid-19 precautions

JEE Main 2020 begins across India with Covid-19 precautions

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students.

education Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:38 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi/ Kolkata/ Gorakhpur/ Jammu
         

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) has begun with precautions amid COVID-19 on Tuesday, despite protests by Opposition parties and some students.

Before entering the exam halls, the temperature of students was checked and sanitisers were also given to them in Delhi.

“I am carrying my own sanitiser and I had also undergone a temperature check,” said Pranjal while speaking to ANI outside his examination centre at Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr Sec School in Vivek Vihar in New Delhi.

Even in Kolkata, candidates appearing for the exam were seen standing in queues while abiding by the social distancing norm at TCS Gitobitan.

In Gorakhpur as well, announcements were being made for the candidates to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID 19 spread.

In Kaluchal Chenab College of Education in Jammu, the candidates appearing for the JEE Main exam were standing at a distance for the temperature check and had covered their faces with a mask to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

While JEE has been held today, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will take place on September 13.

tags
top news
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
Amid apprehensions and strict protocols, JEE (Main) kicks off today
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
The Indian economy, in three time horizons
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
Pranab Mukherjee to be cremated in Delhi today
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
India records nearly 70,000 new cases of Covid-19, tally close to 3.7 million
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
LIVE: Over 4.33 crore samples tested for Covid-19 so far, says ICMR
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
‘Border not demarcated, there will be problems’: Chinese minister on LAC row
Delhi: Third sero survey begins today
Delhi: Third sero survey begins today
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In