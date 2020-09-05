JEE Main Paper 1 Analysis Sept 5: Maths, Physics papers tougher than Chemistry, say students

education

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:36 IST

On the fourth day of JEE main Paper 1 exam for B.E and B.Tech courses, candidates found the difficulty level of questions moderate. JEE Main exam began on September 1 with B.Arch and B.Planning papers (paper-2). The exam will conclude on September 6. The first shift exam was over at 12 noon. The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitisers. Temperature of students was checked before they entered the exam hall.

The level of difficultly as per feedback from students on September 5,2020:

Mathematics – Moderate Level. Questions were asked from almost all chapters of Co-ordinate Geometry & Calculus. Few Numerical Based questions required lengthy calculations. Less weightage to Algebra however concepts of all chapters covered.

Physics – Moderate level. Few Numerical based questions had lengthy calculations. More questions from Mechanics & Modern Physics.

Chemistry – Easy to Moderate level. Question were mostly from Physical & Organic chemistry. More theory- based questions. Level of questions were above NCERT level as per students. Numerical Based question had lengthy calculations.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics & Physics were equally tough and Chemistry was easier amongst the three subjects. This paper was of Moderate level as per students.

Question Paper pattern:

There were total 75 questions and Total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300.

The paper had three parts & each part had two sections:

Part-I- Physics with total 25 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

Part-II- Chemistry with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

Part-III- Mathematics with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

Questions covered almost all chapters of Class XI & XII CBSE Board in all three subjects.

Today’s JEE Main (Paper-1) Forenoon session paper was similar to Jan session as per students.

Students were given plain papers for rough work.

There was tight invigilation as per students.

No errors were reported in the question papers.

The students were made to leave in lots after 12:00 noon. Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

