JEE Mains 2020 Paper 1 Analysis on Sept 2: Students find Mathematics paper tough and lengthy

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:31 IST

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 Paper 1 was conducted on Wednesday. First shift of the exam concluded at 12 noon. The second shift will be held from 3pm to 6pm. The JEE Mains 2020 will continue till September 6. The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitisers. Temperature of students was checked before they entered the exam hall.

•Part-I- Physics with total 25 questions – Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

Read More: JEE Main 2020 LIVE Updates: Students find physics paper tricky on Day-2

•Part-II- Chemistry with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases.

•Part-III- Mathematics with total 25 questions - Sec-I had 20 Multiple choice questions with Single correct answers & Sec-II had 5 Numerical based questions. Marking scheme for multiple choice questions was +4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted. Marking scheme for numerical based questions was +4 for correct response and 0 in all other cases

The weightage of questions was more from XIth Class as compared to XIIth Class in all three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Subject wise level of difficultly as per feedback from students.

•Mathematics – Moderate level. Some questions involved lengthy calculations. Questions were mostly from chapters of Algebra & Coordinate geometry. Surprisingly there were less questions from Calculus as reported by students.

•Physics – Easy to Moderate level. Students reported Numerical Based questions as lengthy. Questions were of mixed concept type. In Physics, Numerical Based were easier compared to MCQ based questions.

•Chemistry – Easy. Some questions were directly NCERT based specially chapters in inorganic Chemistry. Students felt Class XI topics had more weightage. More fact-based questions so there were less calculation-based questions. Less questions from Organic chemistry.

In terms of order of Difficulty – Mathematics was the toughest and Chemistry was the easiest. This paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

Overall, the JEE Main (Paper-1) was easier compared to January session as per students.

Students were given plain papers for rough work.

There was tight invigilation as per students.

No errors were reported in the question papers.

The students were made to leave in lots after 12:00 noon. Proper social distancing was followed at the exam centre.

(The author Ramesh Batlish is Head of FIITJEE Noida. HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)