JKBOSE 10th biannual winter zone Jammu Division Result 2019 declared

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:11 IST

JKBOSE 10th result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of secondary School Examination (class 10th) biannual 2019 exam (winter zone) Jammu Division (JD) students.

Candidates can check their result online at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in. Follow these steps to check your result for JKBOSE class 10th biannual 2019 result for Jammu division winter zone.

JKBOSE Class 10th JD winter zone result 2019: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result link

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu division winter zone result 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education had recently declared the 12th biannual Jammu division private candidate result 2019.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:11 IST