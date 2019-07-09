JKBOSE 12th biannual Jammu division private candidate result 2019 declared

JKBOSE 12th result 2019: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of higher secondary part 2 (class 12th) biannual private 2019 exam for Jammu (winter zone) students.Candidates can check their result online at the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.co.in. Follow these steps to check your result for JKBOSE class 12th biannual private 2019 result for Jammu winter zone.JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu winter zone result 2019: Here’s how to checkVisit the official website at jkbose.ac.inClick on the JKBOSE 12th Jammu division result linkSearch your result by your roll numberClick on view resultThe result will be displayed on the screenDownload and take its print out of the same.Here’s the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12th Jammu winter zone result 2019.