Home / Education / JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, assistant and others released, here’s direct link

JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, assistant and others released, here’s direct link

JKSSB admit card 2020: Candidates who have qualified the Steno/ Type Test for the posts of Junior Scale Stenographer/Junior Assistant and applied for the post of Tabla Assistant, can download their admit card online at jkssb.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, assistant, and others.
JKSSB admit card 2020 for junior scale stenographer, assistant, and others.(Screengrab )
         

JKSSB admit card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Thursday released the admit card of the recruitment examination of Junior Scale Stenographer, Tabla assistant and Junior Assistant on its official website.

The board will conduct the JKSSB Steno/Junior Assistant examination on December 15, 2020.

“In case a candidate does not find his/her Admit Card, he/she must represent before Secretary, J&K Services Selection Board, Sehkari Bhawan, Panama Chowk, Jammu and Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board Parrary Pora, Srinagar along with evidence in support of his/her claim. No claim or representation shall be entertained after 10th of December, 2020,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to download JKSSB admit card 2020 for Junior Scale Stenographer Assistant, and Tabla assistant .

How to download JKSSB admit card 2020 for Junior Scale Stenographer, Assistant, and Tabla assistant :

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Hall Ticket/Admit Card for Computer Based Written Test for the of Jr Assistant/Jr Scale Stenographer/Tabla Assistant”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB admit card 2020 for Junior Scale Stenographer Assistant, and Tabla assistant will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

