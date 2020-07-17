e-paper
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020: 1,35,590 registrations and 62,080 online application submissions till now

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020: It has been noted that about 82,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Thursday.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2020 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2020: Till Friday morning, 1,35,590 Registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s Online Portal, since the commencement of online application submission from July 10 and 62,080 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts.

It has been noted that about 82,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB on Thursday.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, in pursuance of General Administration Department’s Revised Indent No. GAD/Mtg/RB-IV/50/2020 Dated 22.06.2020 under Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

Further, the Services Selection Board has operationalized two helplines one each at Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants. In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons, may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.

