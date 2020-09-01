e-paper
Home / Education / JNU extends date of registration for monsoon semester till September 4

JNU extends date of registration for monsoon semester till September 4

In a related development, the university also extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4.

education Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
JNU Campus
JNU Campus(PTI)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday said the institute will remain closed till September 30 and extended the date of registration for the monsoon semester till September 4.

It issued a notification, saying, “Students are required to stay back where they are and should not return to the campus until further notice.” The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been demanding that the university ensure a phased return of students to the campus and had also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about it.

The JNUSU has been calling for a postponement of the registration process.

It said registration was being done online while many students do not have access to internet facilities.

“International students are facing difficulty in registration due to the duration of visas. Particularly at a time when many have returned to home countries they cannot be expected to extend visa duration immediately. “Further, many international students have reported difficulty in paying fees due to certain banking policies restricting online transfer,” the JNUSU said.

The students’ union had organised a protest on August 24 at the office of the Dean of Students and also met the deputy registrar on August 26 and 28 over this and other issues.

It said that “there are discrepancies in mess bills as well as the non-disbursement of scholarships was making students unable to pay the bill.” The JNUSU also claimed that the evaluation of the last semester has not been completed and there are no guidelines on courses.

“There is a lack of clarity over registration of MPhil terminal students of the integrated MPhil/PhD batch who have been given time to submit till December but not made aware whether the university will extend their PhD by a semester or not,” it said.

