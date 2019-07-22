JNU is hiring 271 professors, assistant and associate professors. Check eligibility here

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:11 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for the post of professor, assistant professor and associate professor. There are a total of 271 vacancies for three different posts. Application process will begin very soon. The link will be activated on the official website of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply is August 19, 2019.

Details of vacancy:

Post: Professor- 110 Vacancies

An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2, of UGC Regulations, 2018.

(ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institutions (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Check full details about desired qualifications according to different schools and centres for the post of Professor, here

2. Post: Assistant Professor- 4 vacancies

A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

(ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time , as the case may, be exempted from NET/SLET/SET.

Check full details about desired qualifications according to different schools and centres for the post of assistant professor, here.

3. Post- Associate Professor- 157 vacancies

A good academic record, with a Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines.

(ii) A Master‘s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale, wherever the grading system is followed).

(iii) A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and / or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/industry with a minimum of seven publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of Seventy five (75) as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2, of UGC Regulations, 2018.

Check full details about desired qualifications according to different schools and centres for the post of associate professor here

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 15:09 IST