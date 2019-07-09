Job opportunities in Kuwait for UP nursing students very soon

Soon, overseas job opportunities will come the way of nursing students of the state. The UP Financial Corporation and Kuwait authorities have signed a memorandum of understanding for filling up nursing vacancies in government hospitals of the Gulf country.

The corporation, approved by the state government as a recruitment agency and registered with the ministry of external affairs, has asked nursing colleges to let students know about this employment opportunity.

“There are a number of vacancies of qualified and trained nurses in government hospitals in Kuwait and we have entered into an MoU with the authorities there to recruit nurses for the same. We will soon get the number of vacant positions from Kuwait,” said RB Verma, in-charge administrator of the corporation, in a letter to Dr Rajesh Jain, secretary of the UP State Medical Faculty, which monitors the quality of education in nursing colleges.

“This opportunity is particularly for those students who are willing to go overseas for their work,” said Prof AA Mahdi, vice-chancellor, Era University.

Dr Rajesh Jain has sent a letter in this regard to all the nurses training centres so that students could avail of this option. “The opportunity can help a lot of nurses who have completed or are about to complete their course,” said Shashi Singh who is working as a nurse at a government hospital in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh has over 12,000 unemployed nurses. An official said that although there was a need to appoint 8,000 more nurses at government hospitals, the process was still to take off.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 20:02 IST