Join the exclusive live webinar with Prof (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal to explore JGU’s online BBA programme

OP Jindal Global University (JGU), ranked world’s #1 university for online learning as per the Times Higher Education (THE) Online Learning Rankings 2024, invites you to an exclusive live webinar on its newly launched Online Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programme. Unlock career opportunities with OPJ's online BBA programme.

Webinar Details:

📅 Date: 18th February 2025

⏰ Time: 5:00 PM IST

🔗 Registration Link: Zoom

🎤 Speaker: Prof (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS)

This webinar is an unmissable opportunity for aspiring business leaders, working professionals, and students seeking a globally recognized business degree with the flexibility of online learning.

What you will discover in the webinar:

✅ Programme highlights and career opportunities: Learn how JGU’s Online BBA is designed to equip you with industry-relevant skills and prepare you for global career opportunities.

✅ What makes Jindal’s online BBA unique: Explore the standout features, including dual-specialization options, live faculty interactions, and cutting-edge digital learning tools.

✅ Admissions and eligibility details: Get insights into the admission process, selection criteria, and how you can secure a seat in the January 2025 batch.

Why choose JGU’s online BBA?

JGU is committed to making world-class business education accessible beyond geographical boundaries. With its residential BBA programme ranked as India’s best by Outlook iCare Rankings (2023-2024), the university is now bringing academic excellence to online learners.

Key features of JGU’s online BBA:

✔️ Live Interactive Learning: Unlike traditional asynchronous online programmes, JGU offers live interactions with faculties with PhDs from IITs and IIMs.

✔️ Dual-Specialization Options: Customize your learning with a choice of specializations in Marketing, HRM, Finance, and Operations Management.

✔️ Five-Day Campus Immersion (Optional): Experience university life on campus, interact with faculty, and build a strong peer network (at an additional cost).

Who should attend?

🔹 Students looking for a high-quality business degree with the flexibility of online learning.

🔹 Working professionals aiming to upskill and boost career prospects.

🔹 Entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts seeking a solid foundation in business management.

Admissions now open for January 2025 batch

With only 200 seats available in the first batch, this is your chance to be part of a globally acclaimed institution redefining business education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get firsthand insights from the Dean himself.

📢 Register for the webinar today and take the first step toward a transformative learning journey!