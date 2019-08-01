JVVNL Helper II Result 2019 declared at jvvnl.onlinereg.in, here’s how to check

education

Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) has announced the result of JVVNL Helper II examination 2019. The examination was held from December 26, 2018 to Jan 3, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results from the official website jvvnl.onlinereg.in.

Here is the direct link to check JVVNL Helper 2 examination result.

The examination is being held to fill around 2400 vacancies of helper. The number of vacancies can be increased or decreased.

The JVVNL Helper-II ipost is of unskilled nature. Candidates selected will be entrusted works like digging pits, climbing on poles, loading/unloading of the material and assisting skilled workmen etc.

Selection of candidates will be based on the merit to be prepared category wise for each company on the basis of marks secured in examination. There shall be no interview.

Selected candidates will be initially appointed as “Probationer Trainee” for a period of two years and during this they will be paid remuneration of Rs. 12,600 per month. On completion of training, they will be fixed at minimum of Level-2 in Pay Matrix i.e. Rs.17,900/- per month plus other allowances as admissible.

Steps top check JVVNL Helper-II Result:

Visit to the official website of JVVNL at jvvnl.onlinereg.in

Click on the link for JVVNL Helper 2 Result

Key in your registration number and date of birth and login

Check your result and take a printout

