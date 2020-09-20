e-paper
Kanpur University entrance exam results 2020 declared at kanpuruniversity.org, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the Kanpur University entrance exam can check their results online at kanpuruniversity.org.

education Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:36 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanpur University entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Kanpur University has declared the result of various entrance examinations on its official website. The online counselling for various programmes will begin tomorrow.

Candidates who have appeared in the Kanpur University entrance exam can check their results online at kanpuruniversity.org.

“Online counselling of following courses is scheduled from September 21, 2020 -- BBA, BCA, BPT/BMLT/BMM, MEd, BCom (Hons), DPharma, LLM and MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM),” reads an official statement.

Direct link to check Kanpur university entrance examination results.

How to check Kanpur university entrance examination results 2020:

Visit the official website at kanpuruniversity.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of university entrance examination 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

