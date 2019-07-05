Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 declared. Check list of websites to download results

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has declared the results of pre-university (PUC II) supplementary examination on its official websites.

The Karnataka PUC 2nd supplementary exams were held from June 11 to 20 over two sessions.

The candidates can check their results on official websites —

kar.nic.in,

karresults.nic.in and

pue.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnatak PUC 2nd result 2019:

Visit any of the official websites — kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on the result link given on the homepage

Key in your registration, roll number, date of birth

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 07:46 IST