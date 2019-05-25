Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)2019 Result out today, direct link here. Jefin Biju tops in engineering

KCET Results 2019: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2019 has been announced. Higher Education Minister, Karnataka, G T Devegowda announced the results in a press conference today.

The KCET 2019 exam was conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019. KCET exam is conducted for admissions in full time professional courses for government share seats.

According to reports, Devegowda in a press conference said that from 2020 onwards, KCET exam may be conducted in computer-based mode.

Candidates can check their results at karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

According to reports, Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaitanya Techno PU College, Marathahal has topped in the engineering stream while Mahesh Anand from Sri Chaitanya Techno, Marathahalli, is the topper in Naturopathy and Yogic Science. Keerthana M Arun of NPS, Rajajinagar, has topped in BSc Agriculture while Mahesh Anand of Sri Chaitanya Techno is the topper for BSc Veterinary Science and Sai Saketika Chekuri of Sri Chaitanya Techno, Ramamurthy Nagar is the topper in Pharmacy.

Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit any of the official website of KCET 2019: kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads CET 2019 result

Key in your Registration Number and Roll Number and submit.

Your results will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check KCET 2019 Result

