Karnataka: New pension scheme implemented for teaching, non-teaching staff in Medical Education Department

The scheme will benefit all the permanent teaching and non-teaching staff of government-affiliated medical, dental colleges, and super-specialty hospitals.

education Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file )
         

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar gave a green signal to the new pension scheme for teaching and non-teaching staff in Medical Education Department on Thursday.

The scheme will benefit all the permanent teaching and non-teaching staff of government-affiliated medical, dental colleges, and super-specialty hospitals.

A total of 5,949 employees of 27 institutions across the state will be benefitted from this out of which 2,061 employees are All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recognized and 3,888 are non-AICTE posts. This will create a burden of 77.27 crores to the government exchequer annually. The scheme will be applicable for all permanent employees who have been appointed after April 1, 2006, with immediate effect.

Earlier, a delegation of members of the Medical Education department welfare association met Dr Sudhakar when he took charge as Medical Education Minister and submitted a memorandum for implementation of the NPS scheme.

The minister had assured them to take necessary action in this regard. The finance department has approved a proposal submitted by the Medical Education department for the implementation of NPS. A government order has also been issued in this regard.

Considering the selfless service put forth by doctors and staff of medical colleges amidst the pandemic, Dr Sudhakar had earlier requested the Chief Minister to consider this demand despite the financial crunch faced by the government due to COVID crisis.

The CM had agreed to the proposal submitted by Dr Sudhakar and instructed the finance department to take action immediately.

