Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 240 sub- inspector posts

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: A total of 240 vacancies for Karnataka Police recruitment has been notified and application process for the same is going on. The online registration commenced on July 15 and will close on August 5.

There are a total of 200 vacancies for the post of police sub- inspector (civil) and 40 vacancies for the post of armed reserve sub- inspector.

Eligibility Criteria :

Applicants must have a graduation degree from a recognized University

Age Limit

PSI Civil Sub Inspector Posts– 21 to 28 years

Armed Reserve Sub Inspector Posts - 21 to 26 Posts

Mode of selection:

Endurance test and physical efficiency test , written test followed by a viva voce

Application Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 250/-

SC/ST- Rs. 100/-

Click here to check full details and link to apply for Karnataka Police SI (civil)

Click here to check full details and link to apply for Karnataka armed reserved SI Police

