Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: Application begins for 240 sub- inspector posts
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: There are a total of 200 vacancies for the post of police sub- inspector (civil) and 40 vacancies for the post of armed reserve sub- inspector.education Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:20 IST
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2019: A total of 240 vacancies for Karnataka Police recruitment has been notified and application process for the same is going on. The online registration commenced on July 15 and will close on August 5.
Eligibility Criteria :
Applicants must have a graduation degree from a recognized University
Age Limit
PSI Civil Sub Inspector Posts– 21 to 28 years
Armed Reserve Sub Inspector Posts - 21 to 26 Posts
Mode of selection:
Endurance test and physical efficiency test , written test followed by a viva voce
Application Fee:
General/OBC - Rs. 250/-
SC/ST- Rs. 100/-
Click here to check full details and link to apply for Karnataka Police SI (civil)
Click here to check full details and link to apply for Karnataka armed reserved SI Police
First Published: Jul 16, 2019 15:20 IST