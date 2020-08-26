e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka: Regular classes in colleges expected from October 1

Karnataka: Regular classes in colleges expected from October 1

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, said online classes would commence from September 1

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Representational image.
Representational image. (File photo )
         

The Karnataka government has decided to give the green signal for start of regular classes in degree colleges from October 1, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

He, however, hastened to add that the department of Higher Education would await guidelines from the central government on reopening of the colleges which have remained shut since March in view of COVID-19 lockdown, indicating a final call would be taken later.

Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, said online classes would commence from September 1.

“The government has decided to get the ball rolling on all academic activities online from next month. In addition, all colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person,” he told reporters here.

According to Narayan, the state government has already made comprehensive preparations for starting offline classes following the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The state government will additionally follow the directions from the central government as they come, he added.

Along with the commencement of the academic year, final year examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students, the minister said adding arrear exams will also be conducted.

The state government had also conducted the SSLC board examination and the pre-university examinations.

However, there was no indication as yet on when the schools and pre-university colleges would reopen.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally is inching toward the three lakh mark and the state recorded a sharp spike of 8,161 new cases on Tuesday. The total cases stood at 2,91,826 and the death toll 4,958.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea
Sushant Singh case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
‘Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19’: Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
UAE-Israel deal has opened ‘lots of opportunities’: S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
‘Let’s go to SC’: Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi’s CMs’ meet over exams
US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work
US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant’s family’s lawyer says case getting ‘serious’
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In