Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019 declared

education Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:17 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared its Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2019 result on its official result website on Friday, July 12.
Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared its Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2019 result on its official result website on Friday, July 12. (HT file)

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared its Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exam 2019 result on Friday, July 12. The Karnataka SSLC supplementary examination was held in June. Students who had appeared in the exam can check their results on Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board website.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official result website of KSEEB

2) Click on the link for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results in latest news section https://kseeb.karnataka.gov.in/results/

3) Key in your registration number on the login page and click on view result

4) The results will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout for future reference

Or go directly go to the login page.

KSEEB conducts the supplementary examination for the failed candidates. The exam is conducted to help successful students join higher education courses in the same academic year.

This year Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced the Karnataka SSLC result for Class 10 in end April.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:11 IST

