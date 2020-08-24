Karnataka to be the first state to implement NEP: Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan

education

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 15:08 IST

Karnataka would become the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.

“The state government is making all preparations to bring in administrative reforms and amendments to the laws which are essential to implement the national education policy. The state would become the first state in the country to implement the policy,” Narayan, who holds the portfolio of higher education, said while addressing the inaugural session of a five-day online workshop on “Highlights of the national education policy and its implementation.” The workshop is being organised by the Bangalore University.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is going ahead with regard to this with specific goals and a clear agenda.

“A high-level task force was constituted immediately after the draft of the policy reached us and this committee has already held several meetings,” he added.

According to him, the committee has already come out with suggestions to implement the policy in a phased manner and only the recommendations of the final stage are awaited.

The administrative and legal steps would be taken as soon as the final recommendations are made, he explained.

The new policy would make high-quality education available to all students benefitting the whole system with quality teaching, Narayan said.