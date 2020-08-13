e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kashmiri woman fostering education for underprivileged girls in Valley

Kashmiri woman fostering education for underprivileged girls in Valley

Based in Baramulla district’s Rampora area, Mahfooza is completing her Master’s program from Indira Gandhi Open University along with teaching needy children at the social services division of a local school.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Baramulla
Mahfooza Akhtar is going extra mile to spread awareness regarding importance of education.
Mahfooza Akhtar is going extra mile to spread awareness regarding importance of education.(ANI)
         

With a motive to spread awareness regarding the importance of educating the girl child in the valley, Mahfooza Akhtar, a young and well-educated woman from Jammu & Kashmir is going the extra mile.

Based in Baramulla district’s Rampora area, Mahfooza is completing her Master’s program from Indira Gandhi Open University along with teaching needy children at the social services division of a local school.

“My goals are to become a teacher, so that I can teach children in rural areas, especially poor girls in this area because often parents ignore the education of their daughters. I want to teach them free of cost.” said Mahfooza.

Citing the example of great Mother Teresa, Mahfooza said “Just like Mother Teresa, who came from England and saw the plight of poor children in India and further decided to open a school for them, I also want to do something like in my village and educate as many poor children as possible without charging anything from them”

Further asking the government to provide support to her in her endeavours, Mahfooza feels it is due to the constant support of her parents that she has been able to become self-reliant and hopes that more parents in her district realise the value of educating their children especially girls.

The government is also giving special emphasis to encourage education among girls in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the abrogation of Article 370, several government schemes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and others have been launched massively.

tags
top news
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes
‘Painless, seamless, faceless’: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Flash floods, landslides and swelling rivers: Heavy rainfall batters Uttarakhand
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Indian Ambassador discusses eastern Ladakh, bilateral ties with senior CPC official
Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital
Pranab Mukherjee in coma, vital parametres stable: Hospital
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Kohli said this on my face: Pak pacer narrates how he shocked Ind captain
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
Covid: Was 150 million Aarogya users’ data compromised?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In