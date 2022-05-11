KCET 2022 registration ends tomorrow on kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online application window for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022 on May 12.

Previously, the application deadline was May 5 but it reopened on May 8 for five more days.

Candidates can now apply for KCET 2022 on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The schedule for application form correction window will be announced soon, KEA said.

KCET is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022

Go to the KEA website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Ho to UG CET under the admission section.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Take a printout of the form for future use.

KEA will release KCET admit cards on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

