KCET Result 2020 declared, direct link here to check Karnataka CET scores

education

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:42 IST

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020 has been declared on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Students can check their scores online by keying in their roll number and password to check their scores online.

This year, over 1.4 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. KCET 2020 was conducted on July 30 and 31 after the Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea filed by students for the postponement of exam in view of Covid-19.

Direct link to check KCET 2020 Result

KCET 2020 was conducted at 497 exam centres in Karnataka.In the state capital Bangalore, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres. KEA had stated that appropriate precautionary measures were taken including thermal screening, social distancing, wearing of marks etc. A maximum of 24 students are allowed to sit in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

How to check KCET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen