e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KCET Result 2020 declared, direct link here to check Karnataka CET scores

KCET Result 2020 declared, direct link here to check Karnataka CET scores

KCET Result 2020: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result has been declared by KEA on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Get direct link here to check scores.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:42 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindsutan Times, New Delhi
KCET Result 2020
KCET Result 2020
         

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020 has been declared on its official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Students can check their scores online by keying in their roll number and password to check their scores online.

This year, over 1.4 lakh candidates were registered for the exam. KCET 2020 was conducted on July 30 and 31 after the Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea filed by students for the postponement of exam in view of Covid-19.

Direct link to check KCET 2020 Result

KCET 2020 was conducted at 497 exam centres in Karnataka.In the state capital Bangalore, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres. KEA had stated that appropriate precautionary measures were taken including thermal screening, social distancing, wearing of marks etc. A maximum of 24 students are allowed to sit in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates.

How to check KCET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the homepage that reads KCET 2020 result

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your KCET Result will be displayed on screen

top news
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
Stranded in Pakistan, Hindus on long-term visas desperate to return to India
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Joe Biden praises tough Kamala Harris in Democratic nomination acceptance speech
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Money heist, Delhi edition: Instances of uprooted ATMs increase over six months
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI questions actor’s staff in Mumbai
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
Covid-19: Beijing allows its residents to go mask-free as cases fall
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
‘Generations will remember you’: PM sends letter of appreciation to Raina
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In