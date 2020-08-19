KCET Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

KCET Result 2020: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 on Thursday, August 20, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the KCET 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr. Ashwathnarayan C.N has confirmed the KCET 2020 result date.“KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” the deputy CM wrote on his official Twitter handle.

ಇದೇ ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 20 ರಂದು #KCET ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಯ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಎಲ್ಲಾ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಶುಭಹಾರೈಕೆಗಳು. #KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students. — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) August 17, 2020

The Karnataka CET 2020 examination was conducted amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. In Spite of protests from students, Bengaluru High Court allowed the Karnataka govt to conduct the examination on July 30 and 31, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

A total of 1.47 lakh students had appeared in the KCET exams.

How To Check KCET Result 2020:

1. Visit the official websites at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the KCET 2020 result link

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. The KCET result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the KCET results and take its print out for future use.