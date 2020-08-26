e-paper
Kerala KPSC KAS officer (JTS) Prelim Results 2020 declared, here's direct link to check

Kerala KPSC KAS officer (JTS) Prelim Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KAS Prelim examination can check their results online at keralapsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020.
Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Kerala KPSC KAS Prelim Results 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday declared the results of the Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KAS Prelim examination can check their results online at keralapsc.gov.in.

Candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the final examination, for selection to the post of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee STREAM – II in Kerala Administrative Service.

The KAS Preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check KAS Prelim results 2020 List 1.

Direct link to check KAS Prelim results 2020 List 2.

How to check Kerala KAS Prelim Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at keralapsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the Results tab and click on the links to check List 1 and 2 of KAS Prelim Results 2020

3. The results will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and check your results.

Sushant Singh case: Narcotics Control Bureau registers FIR against Rhea
'Will Modi govt guarantee no one will catch Covid-19': Cong on JEE, NEET
UAE-Israel deal has opened 'lots of opportunities': S Jaishankar
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
'Let's go to SC': Mamata Banerjee at Sonia Gandhi's CMs' meet over exams
US blacklists 24 Chinese firms, individuals for South China Sea work
Lockdown norms extended in Bengal till Sept 20, nod for flights, metro and local trains
Alleged Rhea drug link: Sushant's family's lawyer says case getting 'serious'
