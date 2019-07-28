KGMU doctor recruitment exam cancelled due to paper leak

education

Jul 28, 2019

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) administration cancelled the examination for recruitment of senior residents in the department of oral pathology and microbiology on Thursday, after a primary probe conducted into the allegation of paper leak was found true.

The paper leak allegation was raised by the head of the oral pathology and microbiology, Prof Shaleen Chandra. “A probe committee set up over the issue under the dean student welfare will submit its final report within seven days. The varsity administration has cancelled the exam to maintain the sanctity of examination process and the re-examination of paper will be conducted soon,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU, on Thursday.

For three posts of senior resident doctors, nine candidates had taken the exam conducted on July 21 (Sunday). Prof Shaleen Chandra, HoD of oral pathology and microbiology department, wrote to the KGMU vice chancellor on Wednesday that upon validation of the paper, he found that maximum number of questions were from the question set submitted by one faculty member while as a practice one paper should have mix questions submitted by several faculty members.

The faculty in question told Prof Chandra that on July 17 an administrative official, who was also a faculty member, had pressurised her to send questions to him on WhatsApp. Following this, Prof Chandra recommended cancellation of the exam.

Till last year, resident doctors were selected through interview only, but the examination for selection was introduced for the first time after the reports of bias in selection of candidates.

Jul 28, 2019