Home / Education / KSET application date for assistant professorship extended till May 25

KSET application date for assistant professorship extended till May 25

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the exam date will be published on the K-Set (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship) website.

education Updated: May 09, 2020 19:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Mysore (Karnataka)
Representational image.
Representational image. (Unspalsh )
         

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced that the application date for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship - University of Mysore has been extended till May 25.

“Good news for K-set aspirants! Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship - the University of Mysore, last date extended to apply till 25th May 2020,” said the Karnataka deputy chief minister on Twitter in Kannada.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the exam date will be published on the K-Set (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship) website.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 12 but was postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 753 of which, 376 patients have recovered from the disease while 30 persons have lost their lives.

