KVS Class 1 admissions 2020: Here’s how to check application status online

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the first merit list for class 1 admissions on Tuesday on its official websites. Parents can check the KVS admission first merit list and application selection status of their wards online by logging onto the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:29 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KVS Class 1 admissions 2020
KVS Class 1 admissions 2020(Hindustan Times File)
         

KVS Class 1 admissions 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the first merit list for class 1 admissions on Tuesday on its official websites. Parents can check the KVS admission first merit list and application status of their wards online by logging onto the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

“Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on ‘Check Application Status’ tab from 6 am on August 12,” a statement on the website reads.

This year, the admission list was released on the basis of lottery that was broadcast on the YouTube and Facebook pages of each school.

KVS second and third merit list will be released on August 24 and August 26, respectively, only if seats are still vacant.

Where and how to check :

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads ‘Click here for KVS online admission portal link’

You will be redirected to a new page at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the right corner of the page, click on the ‘Check Application Status’ link

Hindustantimes

A login page will appear

Key in your Login Code, date of birth, mobile number and the captcha code (as shown in the picture) and Submit

Your application status will be displayed on the screen.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

