KVS PGT, TGT and PRT exam dates and time schedule released at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS recruitment 2018: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Monday released the dates and time schedule of examination for Post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians and Primary Teachers (PRTs)(advertisement no.14).

The written examination for PGTs, TGTs and PRTs will be held on December 22 and 23, 2018. According to the schedule released on the official website, the exam will be held in three session on both the days. The first session will be held from 9am to 11.30am, the second shift will be held from 12.30pm to 3pm and the third session will be held from 4pm to 6.30pm.

On December 22, the exam for primary teachers will be held in first session while exam for trained graduate teachers (P and HE, AE, WE) will be held in the second session and exam for PRT (Music) will be held in the third session.

On December 23, the exam for primary graduate teachers will be held in first session while exam for trained graduate teachers will be held in the second session and exam for librarian will be held in the third session.

KVS had invited online applications for recruitment of Principals, Vice-Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Librarians and Primary Teachers (PRTs) in the month of August. The application process began on August 24 and closed on September 13, 2018. The examination will be held in the offline mode.

The number of tentative vacancies to be filled through the examination is more than 8,000. There are 76 posts for principal (Group A), 220 for vice principal (Group A), 592 for PGTs (Group B), 1900 for TGTs(Group B), 50 for Librarian (Group B), 5,300 for Primary Teacher (Group B) and 201 vacancies for Primary Teachers (Music) (Group B).

KVS had earlier this month released the schedule of examination for Principals and Vice-Principals.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 19:17 IST