KVS Result 2019 declared for TGT, PRT recruitment at kvsangathan.nic.in, here’s how to check

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on Monday declared the results of the exams to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff. The provisional list of candidates selected for the post of TGTs, PRT, Assistant, UDC, LDC and Stenographer Grade-2 is available at announcement and employment notice/result.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the results by visiting kvsangathan.nic.in.

Steps to check KVS recruitment exam results:

1) Visit the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in

2) In the announcement section on the right, click on the desired link

3) A pdf page can be seen on the new page that opens

4) Click on the Pdf page

5) List of provisionally selected candidates will appear

6) Results will appear on the screen

The result page will contain the name, roll number and category of the candidate. The list is provisional and the selection is liable to be rejected at any point of time, if the candiates are found not eligible.

Here is the direct link to go to the pdf page for result:

1) Provisional List for the post Of assistant in KVS against the advertisement-13 (dated 20.12.2017)

2) Provisional List for the post of Steno Grade-II in KVS against the advertisement-13 (dated 20.12.2017)

3) Provisional List for the post Of UDC in KVS against the advertisement-13 (dated 20.12.2017)

4) Provisional List for the post Of LDC in KVS against the advertisement-13 (dated 20.12.2017)

5) Provisional List for the post Of TGT-S.ST in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

6) Provisional List for the post Of TGT-Sanskrit in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

7) Provisional List for the post Of TGT-Science in KVSagainst the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

8) Provisional List for the post Of TGT-Maths in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

9) Provisional List for the post of TGT- English in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

10) Provisional List for the post of TGT-Hind in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

11) Provisional List for the post of PRT in KVS against the advertisement-14 dated 14.08.2018

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 13:19 IST