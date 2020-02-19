KVS Teachers recruitment 2020: Walk in interview for PRT, TRT, and other posts

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:00 IST

Kendriya Vidyalaya, 9 BRD, Air Force, Pune has invited applications for the post of TGT, PRT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Instructor, and non-teaching posts on contractual basis for the session 2020-21 Session on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible may attend the walk-in-interview scheduled on February 21 and 22, 2020, from 9 am onwards. However, the applicants can register themselves between 8 to 11 am on the date of the walk-in-interview.

Walk-in-interview schedule:

1. Computer Instructor, Game and Sports Coach, Yoga Coach, Doctor, Nurse, and Counsellor–February 22, 2020.

2. PRT, and TGT (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Social Science) – February 21, 2020.

“The interview for the part-time teachers is as per KVS terms and conditions. Interested candidates shall bring one set of Xerox copies of all testimonials along with originals for verification,” reads the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

PRT: A candidate should have passed the senior secondary school examination with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. Candidates who have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE will be given preference. A candidate should be competent to teach in both Hindi and English medium.

TGT: A candidate should have cleared four years’ integrated degree course from the regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate, OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.

