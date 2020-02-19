e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / KVS Teachers recruitment 2020: Walk in interview for PRT, TRT, and other posts

KVS Teachers recruitment 2020: Walk in interview for PRT, TRT, and other posts

Candidates interested and eligible may attend the walk-in-interview scheduled on February 21 and 22, 2020, from 9 am onwards. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 19, 2020 14:00 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KVS Teachers recruitment 2020. (HT file)
KVS Teachers recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

Kendriya Vidyalaya, 9 BRD, Air Force, Pune has invited applications for the post of TGT, PRT, Computer Instructor, Vocational Instructor, and non-teaching posts on contractual basis for the session 2020-21 Session on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible may attend the walk-in-interview scheduled on February 21 and 22, 2020, from 9 am onwards. However, the applicants can register themselves between 8 to 11 am on the date of the walk-in-interview.

Walk-in-interview schedule:

1. Computer Instructor, Game and Sports Coach, Yoga Coach, Doctor, Nurse, and Counsellor–February 22, 2020.

2. PRT, and TGT (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Social Science) – February 21, 2020.

“The interview for the part-time teachers is as per KVS terms and conditions. Interested candidates shall bring one set of Xerox copies of all testimonials along with originals for verification,” reads the official notification.

Educational Qualification:

PRT: A candidate should have passed the senior secondary school examination with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent. Candidates who have cleared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE will be given preference. A candidate should be competent to teach in both Hindi and English medium.

TGT: A candidate should have cleared four years’ integrated degree course from the regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate, OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subjects. Preference will be given to CTET qualified candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

tags
top news
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
‘Protest will continue’, say protesters as mediators reach Shaheen Bagh
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah at home soon. It is their first meeting
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Tapas Paul, says ‘Centre’s pressure claimed so many lives’
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
At PM-led meet to select new CIC and CVC, Congress raises objection
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Ready to shell out a lakh for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
Toyota gives a hint at its new B SUV ahead of global debut
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
‘To intimidate and forcefully convert someone is a sin’: Rajnath Singh
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News