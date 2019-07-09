Today in New Delhi, India
Last date to apply for veterinary diploma course in GADVASU extended to July 15

education Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University,GADVASU,veterinary diploma
Students in a laboratory at GADVASU in Ludhiana (HT File)

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has extended the last date of application for diploma in veterinary science and animal health technology from July 8 to July 15 (without late fee) and July 15 to July 22 (with late fee of ₹1,000).

Students can visit the official website of the university for more information.

Registrar Dr S Prabhakar said, to meet the human resources requirement in the para-veterinary field, the university started diploma in veterinary science and animal health technology.

It is a two-year course at Veterinary Polytechnic, Kaljharani (Bathinda), and Baba Hira Dass Ji, College of Pharamacy, Badal, a private college, affiliated to GADVASU.

Director of extension education Dr HK Verma said GADVASU was ranked as no. 1 state agricultural university by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in 2018. He said the diploma course is prestigious with good job opportunities.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 20:06 IST

