LIC ADO prelims result 2019 declared at licindia.in

LIC ADO Result 2019: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the result of preliminary exam to recruit apprentice development officer (ADO). The LIC ADO 2019 preliminary exam was held from July 6 in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who had appeared in the LIC ADO prelims exam can check their result on the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

How to download LIC ADO Prelims Result 2019:

1) Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in 2) Go to the bottom of the page and click on ‘Careers’ tab 3) Click on ‘Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officers 2018-19’ 4) Click on link for the zone for which you want to check result 5) A PDF page containing the result will appear on the screen 6) Download and take its print out of the result for future use 7)

Candidates can also go to the page having link for the zone wise results through the direct link provided here. Candidates who have cleared in the prelims exam can appear for the main exam.

