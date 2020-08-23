e-paper
Listen to ‘students ke mann ki baat’ about NEET, JEE and arrive at acceptable solution: Rahul Gandhi urges Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged the government to take into account concerns of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) students who have been demanding postponement of the entrance examinations.

education Updated: Aug 23, 2020 12:23 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi(REUTERS)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

“Today lakhs of students are saying something. The GOI must listen to the Students Ke Mann Ki Baat about NEET, JEE exams and arrive at an acceptable solution,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

 

His response comes amid the demands from students and parents to postpone the entrance exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also requested the Central government to cancel the JEE and NEET.”The Central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year.

In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Sisodia tweeted.On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020.

