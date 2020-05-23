e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH CET MBA Result 2020 has been declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here’s the direct link to check results.

education Updated: May 23, 2020 11:12 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
MAH MBA CET Result 2020
MAH MBA CET Result 2020(HT File)
         

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has declared the MBA CET results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET Cell 2020 exam was conducted on March 14 and 15.

The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.

MBA MCET result 2020: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘Click here to MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Result’

Step 3:A PDF File will open

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

Direct link to check MAH MBA CET Result 2020

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In