MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
MAH CET MBA Result 2020 has been declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here’s the direct link to check results.education Updated: May 23, 2020 11:12 IST
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has declared the MBA CET results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH MBA CET Cell 2020 exam was conducted on March 14 and 15.
The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.
MBA MCET result 2020: How to Check
Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘Click here to MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Result’
Step 3:A PDF File will open
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out