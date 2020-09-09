e-paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra education department forms committee to prepare report on NEP

Maharashtra education department forms committee to prepare report on NEP

In a government resolution released on September 8, the department announced the formation of a five-member coordinating committee which would collate suggestions received from experts.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
National education policy 2020. (HT file)
National education policy 2020. (HT file)
         

In order to implement the National Education Policy, 2020 in the state, the education department has now formed various committees to give their suggestions and recommendations to the government.

In a government resolution released on September 8, the department announced the formation of a five-member coordinating committee which would collate suggestions received from experts. The coordinating committee, consisting of officials from Pune and Chandrapur Zilla Parishads, State Council of Educational Research and Training and state’s publishing bureau Balbharti has to submit its report to the government by October 15.

“The committee will collate the suggestions received from various stakeholders in the past and in the coming days. A draft guideline would be prepared for its implementation in the state,” states the GR.

After the Union cabinet passed the National Education Policy 2020 last month, the state education department held several consultations with experts and stakeholders over its implementation.

“All the suggestions and recommendations made in these consultation meetings shall be taken into consideration for the report,” said a member of the coordinating committee.

