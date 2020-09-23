Maharashtra FYJC admission process likely to restart this week 

education

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:18 IST

The state government is likely to resume admissions to first year junior college (FYJC) this week. The admissions were stayed owing to the apex court’s interim stay on the Maratha quota.

“The redrawing of seat matrix is nearly complete. The state government is now getting the required clearances, and an announcement with respect to restarting the admission process is likely to be made this week,” said an official from the state education department.

On September 9, the Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on the Maratha quota in education and employment. After the decision, the state education department decided to stay FYJC admissions until further notice as the previously granted 12% reservations in admissions no longer held valid. While the department had said that a revised timetable for the second admission round, which was scheduled to take place on June 10 will be declared soon, it is yet to come up with an announcement in this regard.

Students have meanwhile been writing to the department urging authorities to restart admission procedure as soon as possible. Junior colleges in Mumbai usually start their new academic year in August. However with the current delay, colleges are now stressed about completing the syllabus after the year begins.