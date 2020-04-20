Maharashtra school books, study material publishers stare at big loses due to lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:18 IST

After the extension of the national lockdown to May 3, school books publishers in the state are staring at big loses as the peak season for textbook and study material publication is hit. With the lockdown in place, publishers have not been able to print and distribute textbooks, notebooks and other reference material thus losing out on the biggest chunk of their yearly business.

Many publishers have requested the government to consider allowing them to operate as an essential service. Narendra Nandu, president, Bombay Booksellers and Publishers’ Association said, “We are all staring at big losses as our peak business happens during March-May. During this time, we print textbooks, reference material and notebooks for the new academic year that begins in June. With the lockdown however, there s nothing we can do. This is going to be a big loss for the entire fraternity. We are going to formally request the government to come up with some solution.” He added that a medium publisher is likely to lose nearly 50 lakh due to this.

Publishers said that with online publishers allowed to operate, print publications are getting an unfair treatment . “Students will resort to online resources if books are not printed. The government is also planning to allow the delivery of non essentials on e commerce websites. This would completely kill our business,” said a publisher.

Deepak Sheth, director, Sheth Publishers said that even if the government permits printing, all the other permissions need to be taken care of. “Our staff wont be able to come if transport is not available. Hence, all these things need to be considered before taking any decision,” he added.