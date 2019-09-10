Maharashtra to publish text books in braille for visually impaired students

education

The Maharashtra government has decided to start publishing school text books in braille language from next academic year. The idea is to help visually impaired students to complete their studies without much hassle. State school education minister Ashish Shelar made the announcement on Tuesday.

He was speaking at launch event of a guide published in braille language for class X students in Nashik. The guide was published by The Blind Welfare Organisation (India).

Shelar said, “The state government publishes school text books in many languages. Now we have decided to publish the text books in braille language as well. The decision was taken in the recently held board meeting of Balbharati. From next academic year visually impaired students will be able to get text books in braille language.”

The Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research, popularly known as Balbharati, is the state book publisher. It publishes text books in eight languages — English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Kannada, Telugu, Sindhi and Gujarati. Braille will be ninth language in which it is going to start publishing text books.

