MBBS admissions: Counselling dates announced, miffed students to move Supreme Court

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:16 IST

A day after the Supreme Court quashed the Punjab and Haryana high court order of only allowing students who have studied Classes 10, 11, 12 from the city to get admissions in MBBS, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Friday announced the date of counselling under state quota as July 23.

A few aspirants, however, have appealed to the college administration to delay the counselling. In a letter written to the college administration, the aspirants said they will file a review petition in the Supreme Court, hence the demand for delay.

In its July 4 order, the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed the Chandigarh administration to implement the condition of passing Classes 10, 11 and 12 from the city for getting admission under UT quota to the MBBS course at GMCH-32.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld the criteria prescribed by the administration in its prospectus for admission in the current academic session. With this, for this year’s admissions, only Class 12 from a Chandigarh school is required for admission to MBBS.

STAGGERED IMPLEMENTATION OF ORDER

The condition will be implemented in a staggered manner. For the 2020-21 academic session, both Classes 11 and 12 from a city school are compulsory, while Classes 10, 11 and 12 are required for the 2021-22 session.

Meanwhile, a notice put up by the coordinator of centralised admissions at GMCH-32 read that in pursuance of directions passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday, the institute will conduct the first round of counselling on July 23 for the 85% seats reserved under state quota.

“The Supreme Court had ordered us to conduct counselling within 10 days and we are following directions,” BS Chavan, director-principal of GMCH said.

He said they are expecting around 300 candidates to attend the counselling.

ORDER AGGRIEVES CITY ASPIRANTS

The recent order has aggrieved the MBBS aspirants from Chandigarh, who are demanding that candidates from neighbouring states who apply in their home states as well as in the UT should not be eligible to apply in the lone medical college of the UT.

“We have identified at least 40 aspirants who have filed a fake affidavit claiming domicile of Chandigarh and pledged that they are not claiming seats in their home states,” some aspirants said.

GMCH-32 offers 150 MBBS seats, of which 115 are under UT quota. Of the remaining, 23 are under all-India quota, three under the central pool and nine under the NRI quota. The admissions are done on the basis of the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) merit list.

WAR OF COURTS

October 2018: UT decides eligibility criterion that only studying Class 12 from UT is required for admission in MBBS

July 4, 2019: The high court orders that students who have passed Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be entitled to get admission under the UT quota from this academic session

July 18, 2019: On the petition of some MBBS aspirants, arguing that the decision cannot be implemented retrospectively, the Supreme Court upholds UT administration’s criterion

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:16 IST