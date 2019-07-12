MBBS, BDS Admissions: BFUHS resumes counselling, allocates 1% micro- reservation quota seats

education

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, on Thursday resumed the counselling process for MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges of Punjab and released the fresh schedule of the first round of online counselling for seats under the state quota (85%).

Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s direction, the university also announced the revised allocation of seats in view of 1% micro-reservation quota in five private medical and 13 dental colleges. The varsity on Tuesday had put the counselling on hold after the high court asked the state to effect micro-reservation to sportspersons and wards of terror-affected families for government quota seats in private medical colleges. Under both the categories, 1% each reservation is given by the state.

In a notice, the varsity said in reference to the court’s decision over a writ petition, a corrigendum has been issued by the Punjab government to implement the micro reservation in private medical and dental colleges under government quota for the 2019-20 session.

The result of online counselling will be announced on July 16 and aspirants are asked to join allotted college by July 19.

On Monday, the state government agreed for the reservation and also admitted that it has not affected the reservation in allocation of seats released with the notification of admissions for this academic session. Following this, the high court bench of justice Daya Chaudhary had given BFUHS time till July 19 to revise the allocation of seats in view of the quota.

