Home / Education / MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results on July 14 at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results on July 14 at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 date: Mizoram Board will declare the class 12th results on July 14 at mbse.edu.in. Check full details here.

education Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:14 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020
MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020(HT File)
         

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 Date: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the date for declaration of class 12th results 2020. MBSE official who do not want to be named told HT that the Mizoram Board class 12th result 2020 will be declared on July 14 at around 12 noon. The students who have taken the MBSE 12th exam will be able to check their results at mbse.edu.in.

MBSE had scheduled to conduct the class 12th exam in the month of March. However, some papers were postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, resumed on July 1 for which over seven thousand were registered. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 exam centres across the state.

MBSE has already announced the Mizoram Board class 10th result on May 13. A total of 18594 students were enrolled for class 10th exam out of which 68.33% students passed.

How to check MBSE 12th results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Click on the MBSE 12th Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page of India results

Key in your roll and registration number and submit

Your MBSE 12th result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

