MCI redistributes EWS seats, Faridkot medical college gets 25 more seats

A day before the first round of counselling for MBBS courses, the Medical Council of India (MCI) redistributed the 100 additional EWS seats allotted to Punjab on Monday.

As per the latest directions, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (GGSMC), Faridkot, and Government Medical College, Patiala, have been allotted 25 MBBS seats each while the Government Medical College in Amritsar was given 50 more seats. The MBBS seats in government medical college at Patiala have been decreased to 225.

The first round of online counselling for MBBS and BDS seats will begin on Tuesday. Before receiving the new notification, Baba Farid University vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur had said admission to MBBS courses under the EWS quota will begin from the second counselling.

The eight medical colleges in the state collectively have 1,225 MBBS seats, including the 100 MBBS seats reserved for EWS students. The three government colleges have 600 seats and the five private colleges have 625 seats. There are 1,230 BDS seats in the 15 dental colleges in the state.

The university’s vice-chancellor Raj Bahadur said admissions for MBBS courses under the revised quota will begin from the second counselling session. “ We are waiting for the Medical Council of India’s (MCI’s) reply over the distribution of additional MBBS seats. Initially, no seats were given to the college. We have written to the MCI demanding equal distribution of seats in government colleges. We expect a response within a couple of days,” he said.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 14:19 IST