Mega parent- teacher meeting to be held in 1000 Delhi schools on July 12

Postponed due to a political controversy in April, the mega parent-teacher meeting in over 1,000 Delhi government schools will now be held on July 12.

Last month, deputy chief minister’s office had issued orders to hold the PTMs “immediately after school reopens.”

Scheduled to take place on April 20, the mega PTM was put on hold after the BJP had accused AAP of using the meetings as an opportunity to influence voters and get political benefits during the general elections.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has asked head of schools (HOS) to inform parents of the date in advance through text messages, note in students’ diary or through the school assembly.

Apart from discussions on the Happiness and Entrepreneurship Curriculum, teachers are asked to discuss absenteeism and irregular attendance of students.

Heads of schools have been asked to prepare a list of “low achievers whose parents did not attend the PTM”. The low achievers will be identified on the basis of assessment under Mission Buniyaad and their results of the last academic session 2018-19. Such parents will be called for a meeting with teachers at a later date.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:55 IST