Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Asst Accounts Officer posts

Ministry of Finance has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Accounts Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply by sending the filled up application form to the address given below or through email. The last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

This recruitment drive will fill up 590 posts in the organization. The period of deputation initially will be for 3 years and can be extended or curtailed as required in the exigencies of public services. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent examination passed by officials. SAS exam passed candidates awaiting their promotion can also apply. The upper age limit should be below 56 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of application.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to Apply

Candidates can apply online by sending the filled up application form to Senior Accounts Officer (HR-3), O/o Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Room No 210, 2nd Floor, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, Block GPO Complex, INA, Delhi-110023 by post or by email ID- groupbsec-cga@gov.in.

