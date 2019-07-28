Monthly tests to be conducted without invigilator in Rajasthan colleges

education

Monthly academic tests will be conducted in government colleges in Rajasthan without an invigilator or CCTV cameras in the classroom, according to Pradeep Kumar Borad, commissioner of the college education department.

In a recent letter addressed to principles of all government colleges, Borad said that the tests will not only assess the academic knowledge of the students but also their honesty, self-confidence and self-control.

The college education department recently introduced Akashi calendar in the government colleges to schedule exams and other activities for a year. A monthly test was introduced for government college students scheduled on 29th of every month.

“After the test is initiated, a teacher from the college will come to the class to distribute question papers and explain to the students that they are about to give a dual test. One is the test of their intellect and the other is the test of their honesty and self-control. After that, the teacher will leave the class and enter the class only to collect the answer sheets after the time is up,” said Borad.

Officials said that the results of the exams will not announced publicly. The results will be personally conveyed to the students. “The results of the tests will not be stuck on the notice board. When the students observe that he/she is getting less marks in comparison to other students, the tendency to cheat increases. When the results will not be declared publicly, the students will give the tests honestly which will also be helpful to them to analyse themselves. The test will not be a competition but just an analysis of the academic knowledge of the student,” said Borad.

The marks gained in the test will not be added in the final result, but the test will let the students analyse their academic knowledge, officials said.

The tests for all the academic subjects will be carried out on 29th of every month where each subject will have a 20 marks question paper. The student will have to give answers to 11 questions comprising objective, very short and short answer type subjective questions. The duration for each test will be 45 minutes.

