MP 10th toppers list 2020: 15 students bag top position with 100% marks, check details

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:33 IST

MP 10th toppers list 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board class 10th Result 2020 on Saturday at 12 noon. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results online at our HT Results portal or by visiting the official website at mpbse.nic.in. Nearly 11.5 lakh students had appeared in the MP Board class 10 exam this year.

This year, 15 students have topped the MP State Board Class 10 examination with 100 percent marks.

Abhinav Sharma, Lakshdeep Dhakad, Priyanshu Raghuvanshi, Pawan Bhargava, Chatur Kumar Tripathi, Hariom Patidar, Rajnandini Saxena, Siddharth Singh Shekhawat, Harsh Pratap Singh, Kavita Lodhi, Muskan Malviya, Devanshi Raghuvanshi, Karnika Mishra, Prashant Vishwakarma, Vedika Vishwakarma have scored 100% in the MP Board 10th Result 2020.

Check MP Board 10 result live updates here

According to MPBSE, the pass percentage of students in the Class 10 MP board exams is 62.84%. The girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 65.87%, while the pass percentage of boys is 60.09%. A total of 68.77% of students under the Divyang category have passed the MP Board 10th exam. Girls have again outscored boys. A total of 73.20% of girls and 67.12% of boys have passed the exam.

In 2019, 61.32% of students had cleared the exam while 66.54% cleared in 2018.

Direct link to check MP Board Result 2020 on HT Result Portal

Students can check their MPBSE class 10 results both on the online portal of the Hindustan Times and the official website of MP board this year. We have made the arrangement of showing results on the HT portal keeping in mind the heavy rush of students to check their MP Board results after it is released.